Barnstable Town Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental Ordinance

HYANNIS – Barnstable Town Council is expected to vote on the general ordinance to govern short-term rentals in town at their meeting on Thursday night.

The proposed ordinance requires three night minimum stays when the host is not present, allows for a maximum of two licenses per owner and would create a cap on the number of listings allowed in Barnstable at 1,500.

It also includes raising the registration fee for a short-term rental from $35 biannually to $90 annually and rules for health and safety inspection and trash removal regulations.

The revised ordinance is posted on the town’s website to review before the meeting starts at 7pm.

Comments on the proposed amendment and ordinance can be emailed to the planning board at Karen.herrand@town.barnstable.ma.us.

