Barnstable Town Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental Ordinance

October 1, 2020

HYANNIS – Barnstable Town Council is expected to vote on the general ordinance to govern short-term rentals in town at their meeting on Thursday night.

The proposed ordinance requires three night minimum stays when the host is not present, allows for a maximum of two licenses per owner and would create a cap on the number of listings allowed in Barnstable at 1,500.

It also includes raising the registration fee for a short-term rental from $35 biannually to $90 annually and rules for health and safety inspection and trash removal regulations.

The revised ordinance is posted on the town’s website to review before the meeting starts at 7pm.

Comments on the proposed amendment and ordinance can be emailed to the planning board at Karen.herrand@town.barnstable.ma.us.

Click here to view the meeting.

A copy of the agenda can be viewed here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


