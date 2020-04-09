Barnstable Transfer Station Makes Changes Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MARSTONS MILLS – Starting on Monday, April 13, Barnstable’s Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be temporarily closing the facility on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through May 4.

Also effective Monday, the Recycling area will be temporarily closed through May 4.

Town officials said that on busier days, despite their best attempts, the area does not provide appropriate social distancing and that the measures are being done to provide a safe environment for employees and residents.

Recycling sticker holders are limited to disposal of scrap metals, disposal of yard waste, and access to free compost.

The Office and Gate House at the Transfer Station is closed to the public and all person-to-person transactions are suspended.

Staff are answering phone calls at 508-420-2258.