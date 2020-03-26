Barnstable Transfer Station to Stay Open With Special Restrictions

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Transfer Stations is considered an essential operation to residents and will continue to operate 7 days a week 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with some restrictions, during the ordered shutdown by Governor Charlie Baker.

Current sticker holders may continue to utilize the facility to dispose of trash and recycling.

The office and gatehouse at the Transfer Station & Recycling Center will be closed to the public and all person-to-person transactions suspended.

Staff will be available to answer phone calls at 508 420 2258.

The acceptance of chargeable recyclable items has been temporarily suspended.

These items include but are not limited to mattresses, TVs, white goods, and toilets.

The Construction & Demolition Area will be accepting material with restrictions.

All vehicles disposing of C&D material will be required to weigh the material on the scale.

The gate attendant will direct the vehicle on how to proceed over the intercom system.

Payments for C&D material will be accepted by check only.

Cash and electronic payments will not be accepted.

Check payments will be placed inside a designated box/container at the intercom system.

Receipts and weigh slips will not be issued during this time.

These measures follow the recommended guidance of social distancing.

The town and transfer station employees are working to limit the amount of disruption these changes may cause.

Town officials also announced that the Hyannis Golf Course and Olde Barnstable Fairgrounds Golf Course are closed until further notice.