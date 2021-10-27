You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Updating 11-Year-Old Town Comprehensive Plan

Barnstable Updating 11-Year-Old Town Comprehensive Plan

October 27, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is updating its Local Comprehensive Plan for the first time since 2010 and is looking for committee members to help guide the process.

The LCP provides a direction for community growth and development, land use, infrastructure and resource protections for the town, as well as provide a targeted action plan to guide future work. 

The update to the plan will be helmed by the Local and Comprehensive Planning Committee, which will facilitate and communicate the planning process to local residents. 

A memorandum outlining the proposed committee format and appointment make up has been drafted by the Town Council and is available for view online here

The odd-numbered committee of at least 9 members will be appointed by the town manager. 

Public comment on the memorandum, including the committee’s structure and appointment process, can be commented on by the public through November 15. 

Information on how interested residents may apply for a seat on the committee are expected to be provided at the Town Council meeting on November 18. 

Comments can be directed to Elizabeth Jenkins at elizabeth.jenkins@town.barnstable.ma.us.

Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


