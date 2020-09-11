Barnstable Village Among Communities Holding 9/11 Ceremonies Virtually

BARNSTABLE VILLAGE – Barnstable Village is one of many communities on the Cape and Islands holding 9/11 ceremonies today virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional ceremony is taking place at the Barnstable Fire Station at 9:55 a.m. and includes music and reflections from Fire Chief Frank Pulsifer and Rev. Dr. Libby Gibson Catania.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Town of Barnstable’s Channel 18 Facebook page.

Due to restrictions, attendance will be limited.

“Our theme this year is honoring first responders, then and now,” said Rev. Gibson Catania.

At 4:30 p.m. a virtual service is being held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.

Rev. Gibson Catania will lead the service and Rev. Stephen Harding will be the featured keynote speaker.

Rev. Harding was the Protestant chaplain for the New York City Fire Department and served as the Disaster Coordinator for the Episcopal Diocese of New York.

“Whether you can participate in the service or not, we hope that people will take that moment of silence,” said Rev. Gibson Catania.

For more information on 9/11 ceremonies being held across the Cape, click here.