Barnstable Youth Commission To Hold Sixth Annual Youth Job Fair In Hyannis

February 28, 2022

Barnstable Youth Commission

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Youth Commission is preparing to host the Sixth Annual Youth Job Fair on Thursday, March 3 from 2:30 to 5 pm at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center.

The free event will gather dozens of employers offering seasonal and year-round employment opportunities for local youth from 14 to 18 years of age.

Participating employers include YMCA Cape Cod, Stop & Shop, the Barnstable Hospitality Group, and Macy’s.

Transportation will be provided to shuttle students from Barnstable High School to the event site at 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601.

No registration is required to attend the event.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

