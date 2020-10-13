You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barrett to Face Senators on Health Care, Legal Precedent

Barrett to Face Senators on Health Care, Legal Precedent

October 13, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is set to face senators’ questions during a second day of confirmation hearings.

The mood is likely to shift to a more confrontational tone as the appellate court judge is grilled in 30-minute segments by Democrats gravely opposed to President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Barrett’s approach to health care, legal precedent and even the presidential election are expected topics.

Republicans are rushing her to confirmation before Election Day to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Democrats are virtually powerless to stop her confirmation, which could lock in a conservative court majority for years to come.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 