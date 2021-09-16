You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Beach Clean-Ups to be Held by Center for Coastal Studies

Beach Clean-Ups to be Held by Center for Coastal Studies

September 16, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – As the summer winds down, the Center for Coastal Studies will be hosting multiple beach clean-up efforts in September.

Volunteers will be taking to the tip of the Cape on Saturday, September 18, traveling via ferry from MacMillan Pier in Provincetown to Long Point.

Both low tide and high tide cleanups will be done as part of the annual CoastSweep event. Shuttles aboard the ferry will depart at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents elsewhere on Cape Cod are encouraged to clean up their favorite beaches on that same day.

From September 24 through September 27, beaches along the Cape Cod National Seashore will also be cleared of trash and debris during the center’s annual Outer Cape Cleanup event.

For more information on any of these bleach clearing efforts, visit the Center for Coastal Studies’ website by clicking here.

