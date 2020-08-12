Beach Goers Reminded by National Seashore to be Smart with Sharks

WELLFLEET – With recent shark sightings along Cape Cod waters being reported, the Cape Cod National Seashore is reminding beach visitors to be aware of the presence of sharks.

Beaches in towns such as Wellfleet and Truro have had multiple shark sightings, causing temporary swimming closures.

In turn, Cape Cod National Seashore officials are telling residents and visitors to be “Shark Smart” as the summer season continues. A list of tips were recently offered as a way to do so.

Swimmers are urged to stay away from schools of fish and seals, keep with groups while in the water, and to know the locations of emergency call boxes and first aid kits at beaches.

Lifeguards should be notified when a shark is sighted, and all warnings from signs and flags should be followed.

For more tips to stay “Shark Smart,” visit the Cape Cod National Seashore’s website by clicking here.