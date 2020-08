BUZZARDS BAY – The National Marine Life Center has launched a GoFundMe campaign to promote their beautification project.

The organization is looking to raise funding for landscaping and repair work in and around their building, improved signage, and a new mural.

In a matter of just a few days, over $7,000 of their $30,000 goal have been raised.

To learn more and to donate, visit the campaign’s page by clicking here.