Beltone Raising Awareness On Hearing Loss

DENNIS – Beltone of New England is raising awareness of its mission to assist people with hearing difficulties throughout the region.

Beltone is a national company specializing in hearing aids and personalized testing for people experiencing hearing loss.

According to Michael Andreozzi, CEO of Beltone New England, hearing loss is caused by a myriad of factors ranging from age, exposure to loud noises, hereditary factors, earwax accumulation or extended use of earbuds.

Hearing loss affects a broad spectrum of individuals, with one in eight people over the age of twelve and one out of four adults over the age of fifty affected by it.

“We’re seeing hearing loss not just in adults, we’re seeing it in a lot of younger people because of the exposure to loud sounds, and how loud the world we live in is these days,” said Andreozzi.

Hearing loss is associated with feelings of loneliness, depression and antisocial behavior, but despite the difficulties it causes only about 30% of those with hearing loss use a hearing aid.

Various tests are available to evaluate hearing impairment such as scoping and imaging of the ear canal and speech and frequency testing.

“Once we evaluate what kind of hearing loss you have, there’s a lot of options you may have. But you don’t know what your hearing loss is like until you test it,” said Andreozzi, “and what’s unique about hearing loss is its kind of like a fingerprint, everyone is a little different.”

There have been major strides in hearing aid technology in recent years, with many aids utilizing customizable options to adjust to various social settings and focused audio receptors which can isolate nearby people in conversation and eliminate background noise using Bluetooth and GPS technologies in discreet ear pieces.

“These are just a few of the amazing things we have built into our hearing aids,” said Andreozzi. “It’s not a simple everyday device anymore, its turned into a very sophisticated product that has a lot of features and really benefits people better than they ever could have imagined.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter