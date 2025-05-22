Beneficiaries Announced For 2025 Seaside Le Mans

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – The beneficiaries of this year’s Seaside Le Mans charity race were recently announced at an event in the Cultural Center of South Yarmouth.

This year’s beneficiaries are Cape Cod Healthcare, Cape Cod Theatre Company, Cape Kid Meals, Fishing for the Mission 22, and Parents Supporting Parents, supporting a range of initiatives including cancer treatment, child hunger, veterans services, substance abuse treatment, and the arts.

This year’s race is free for all, featuring music, food, and entertainment alongside the premier Formula-One style kart race and will be held on Saturday, September 6th from noon to 4 pm at the Mashpee Commons.

All operational and production costs are covered by The Davenport Companies, with all money raised via donation and driving sponsorships going to the five organizations listed.

“Since the inception of the race, we’ve strived to fund organizations that are making a difference in the lives of Cape Cod residents on a regular basis. This year’s beneficiaries are uniquely positioned to do exactly that,” said DeWitt Davenport, race founder and CEO of Davenport Companies.

“Our Charitable Giving Committee has again chosen a diverse group of non-profits that are impacting the Cape Cod community across a broad spectrum,” he said.

Corporate and individual driving sponsorships range from $2,000 to $12,000 and include all necessary equipment.