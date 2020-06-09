Best Night of the Year Gala Goes Virtual

HYANNIS – The Best Night of the Year gala, hosted by the Cape and Islands United Way, will be moving to a virtual format this year.

The gala is the United Way’s largest fundraiser of the year.

In 2019, the event raised over $220,000, a little under half the total amount that the United Way puts out into the community through grants and other support.

“People can learn a little about our work, they can find out how to donate and participate in our auction,” said Mark Skala, President of the Cape and Islands United Way.

The event will also celebrate the inaugural visionary award, which will be going to Tony Shepley for his contributions to the community.

“Tony is a kind of person who has always seen things not as they are, but what they could be. He really exemplifies the visionary award for us,” said Skala.

Skala said that the website will provide all of the usual traits that people have come to expect from the gala, including musical performances from The Grab Brothers via video.

“The Grab Brothers are terrific entertainment, well known on the Outer Cape,” said Skala.

According to Skala, moving the event to a digital format has not been without its challenges.

“It was very difficult to pivot, to be honest with you. This year, we were going to a new venue, the Pelham House, which is on the water in Dennisport. We had quite a few new things in store. But then you’ve got to regroup and recognize that we still need to participate in some type of event,” said Skala.

“It’s been a little challenging thinking about the technical aspects of it. It’s really very much a social event, so how can we still engage socially with our supporters. So we’re doing some live social media feeds, things like that, to make the experience a little more personal.”

The gala will begin at 5 pm on Sunday, June 28.

Registration can be found at the Cape and Islands United Way website.