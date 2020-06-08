Better Business Bureau Weighs in on Selecting Summer Camps

HYANNIS – Some states are beginning to reopen businesses and services, including summer camps, and the Better Business Bureau is offering tips to parents for selecting the right camp for their child amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BBB, the Centers for Disease Control has created new guidelines for camp administration, and camps will have to follow health standards set by their state.

The BBB advised checking for accreditation to determine the safety of the camp, regardless of pandemic-related issues.

ACA accredited camps must meet the 32 national summer camp standards, and BBB accreditation requires eight standards of trust.

If the camp is accredited, it can be found in the ACA and BBB directories.

The BBB also advised learning the local area’s and state’s safety standards and checking with the camps to ensure that they are meeting them.

Protocols may include monitoring the health of staff and campers, limiting visitor access to campgrounds, adapting meal distribution and providing sanitization products to staff and campers.

The BBB encouraged checking references, as visiting the camp physically may not be allowed.

A list of references from the camp or checking with friends or family who have experience with the camp for recommendations can help evaluations.

Reviews and complaints for a camp can be reviewed on their business profile on the BBB’s website.

The BBB also said to check if the camp has access to medical resources for treating sick and injured campers, and ask how their existing medical facilities have changed to accommodate potential COVID-19 situations.

Checking and reviewing contracts before signing them and knowing the total cost, as well as required deposits, is always encouraged by the BBB before sending a child off to a camp.

Details regarding refunds, especially in the event of cancellations related to COVID-19, are also important to know, according to the BBB.