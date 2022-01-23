Better Business Bureau Raising Awareness Of Scammers Targeting Owners Of Lost Pets

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents of malicious schemes being practiced by scammers to take advantage of people who have recently lost their pets.

According to the Bureau, con artists comb through social media posts to find targets who have lost their pets with the intent of extorting them for cash.

Additionally, some may steal a pet from their owner and demand payment – or else they may sell the pet online.

In order to avoid such scams, the Bureau is advising the public to avoid releasing sensitive information in social media posts, such as the unique features of a pet, to help verify whether it was actually found.

Citizens should also beware of scammers using “spoofed” phone numbers, or numbers whose caller ID has been manipulated to appear as if the caller is nearby. To combat this tactic, always verify a callback number.

Pet owners are advised to tag or microchip their pets. ID tags with GPS trackers are available which can trace the location of a lost pet.

Pet owners should avoid sending cash or wiring money entirely.

If a pet is stolen or spotted online, call the police.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter