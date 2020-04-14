Better Business Bureau Warns About Facebook Quiz Scams

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau is warning residents to be mindful when filling out quizzes on social media sites like Facebook, as some may be a scam.

These scam quizzes can ask seemingly silly or meaningless questions, but scammers can use the information provided for malicious purposes.

One such example provided by the BBB was a question asking “What is your mother’s maiden name?” or “What is the name of the street you grew up on?” which are both common security questions for banking and credit card accounts.

The answers to these questions could lead to accounts being hacked and personal and financial information being stolen by the scammers.

Caution should be taken to not give answers to common security questions, such as the names of high schools or anyone’s maiden name.

The BBB advised users to be skeptical of quizzes and determine who created them, and only fill them out if they are created by a trusted source.

They also advised checking privacy settings on accounts to ensure that users are aware of what they are sharing online.

Other advice for maintaining a safe online presence is monitoring friend requests from strangers, as well as being wary of second, repeat friend requests from someone, as they may be an impostor trying to access information.

Last, the BBB warns against sharing any personal information like phone numbers or home address on social media accounts.