BHS Principal Patrick Clark Suffers Cardiac Event After Being Put on Leave

HYANNIS – Barnstable High School Principal Patrick Clark is recovering from a cardiac event that he suffered two days after being placed on leave.

That’s according to a statement released by Clark’s family, who added that Patrick was put on paid administrative leave on September 25 by Barnstable Public Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown.

Clark reportedly collapsed on Sunday, September 27 during a morning bike ride at Dowses Beach and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he spent three days under skilled cardiac care.

“We would like to thank the COMM Fire Department and the staff of Cape Cod Healthcare for the swift, thorough, compassionate, and expert work on Pat’s behalf,” said the family’s statement.

In their statement, the family also praised supporters and the community for the outpouring of support, concern and action on Patrick’s behalf.

“The strong and passionate grassroots response to this injustice has been overwhelming for our family. Thank you again to all that have used their voice to demand answers and change, and to offer support.”

“Together with you, we believe in our community and are confident that the Town of Barnstable School Committee will soon begin taking corrective action.”

In a message to families last week, Mayo-Brown said that during Clark’s leave, the daily operations of the school will be handled by the school-based administrative team, including the Assistant and Associate Principals and Deans.

Assistant Superintendent Kristen Harmon has since taken on the role of Administrator-in-Charge for BHS and is coordinating the administrative team.

“Our priority is to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students,” stated Mayo-Brown in the memo.