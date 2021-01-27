You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Aims for Most Ambitious US Effort on Climate Change

Biden Aims for Most Ambitious US Effort on Climate Change

January 27, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is undertaking the most ambitious effort ever to cut America’s oil, gas and coal emissions and stave off the worst effects of climate change.

New executive orders target federal subsidies for those industries and halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.

The orders awaiting his signature aim to conserve 30 percent of the country’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years, move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet and elevate climate change to a national security priority.

The conservation plan would set aside millions of acres for recreation, wildlife and climate efforts by 2030.

By MATTHEW DALY and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
