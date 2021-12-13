Biden Aims to Cut Bureaucratic Runaround for Gov’t Services

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order aimed at saving Americans time and frustration when dealing with the federal government.

The order will attempt to streamline a broad range of services: renewing passports, applying for Social Security benefits, getting aid after natural disasters, and much more. Biden is set to sign it Monday.

The order aims to reduce the current bureaucratic runaround, under which people often have to visit offices, endure long phone calls or struggle with the delays of mail and fax machines when trying to contact federal agencies. Biden adviser Neera Tanden says the order focuses on ensuring the government delivers “high-quality product to the public.”

By Josh Boak, Associated Press