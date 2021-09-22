You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Doubles US Global Donation of COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Biden Doubles US Global Donation of COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

September 22, 2021

President Joe Biden

HYANNIS (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world.

At a virtual “vaccine summit” on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Biden embraced a goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

Biden encouraged well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control around the world.

World leaders, aid groups and global health organizations are growing increasingly vocal about the inequity of access to shots between residents of wealthier and poorer nations.

The U.S. purchase of another 500 million shots brings the total U.S. vaccination commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses.

By ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press
