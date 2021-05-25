You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Doubling Spending to Prepare for Hurricanes, Storms

May 25, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impacts of climate change.

The $1 billion in federal spending announced Monday is a small fraction of what the U.S. spends on weather-related disasters.

Last year alone, the nation endured 22 separate weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each. The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

2021 has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states and underscore the damage caused by climate change.

By Matthew Daly, Associated Press

