Biden Marks COVID ‘Tragic Milestone’ in US at Global Summit

May 13, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America.

Biden told the second global coronavirus summit Thursday: “This pandemic isn’t over.”

The virtual meeting comes as what some believe is a lack of resolve at home that reflects the global response.

Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor the dead in America. He used last year’s first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide.

By Zeke Miller and Maria Cheng, Associated Press

