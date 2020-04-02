You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Predicts Democratic Convention Delay until August

Biden Predicts Democratic Convention Delay until August

April 2, 2020

Courtesy of Twitter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he thinks his party’s nominating convention will have to be pushed back from July into August because of coronavirus.

The pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at at their summer conventions, which typically kick off the general election season.

Biden made his statement in an interview Wednesday with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Biden noted in a separate interview Tuesday that Democrats “have more time” to figure things out.

Republicans are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in late August.

But party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility the pandemic could upend GOP plans.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 