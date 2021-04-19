You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Pressed on Emissions Goal as Climate Summit Nears

April 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden faces a vexing task as he convenes a virtual climate summit on Thursday.

He is expected to present a nonbinding but symbolic goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that will have a tangible impact not only on climate change efforts in the U.S. but throughout the world.

The emissions target is eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, and it will signal how aggressively Biden wants to move on climate change. Republicans complain about job-killing government overreach while some on the left worry Biden has not gone far enough to address a profound threat to the planet.

