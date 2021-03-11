You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Signs $1.9T Relief Bill Before Speech to Nation

Biden Signs $1.9T Relief Bill Before Speech to Nation

March 11, 2021

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

He had been set to sign the American Rescue Plan on Friday.

But the White House moved the signing up to Thursday afternoon, hours before the president plans to deliver his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than anticipated, and Biden wanted to move as quickly as possible.

By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 