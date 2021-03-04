You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Stands By May Timeline for Vaccines for All US Adults

Biden Stands By May Timeline for Vaccines for All US Adults

March 4, 2021

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Joe Biden says the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May–two months earlier than anticipated.

He’s also pushing states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

White House adviser Andy Slavitt insists the new May timeframe is achievable, saying, “We are not in the habit of overpromising.”

Biden has also announced that drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine.

Despite the stepped-up pace of vaccine production, the work of inoculating Americans could extend well into the summer.

By Zeke Miller, Linda A. Johnson, and Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

