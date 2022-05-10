Biden Starts Program to Provide Discounted Internet Service

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – The Biden administration says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes.

The program announced Monday could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households–$75 in tribal areas.

With the new commitment from the internet providers, 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. That makes their internet service fully covered by the government subsidy if they sign up for service with one of the program’s providers.

By Aamer Madhani, Associated Press