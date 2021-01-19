You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden to Propose 8-year Citizenship Path for Immigrants

Biden to Propose 8-year Citizenship Path for Immigrants

January 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration.

It would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the legislation.

It’s a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies.

The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise after four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies.

But it does not include beefed-up border security, which makes passage in Congress in doubt.

By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


