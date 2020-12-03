You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden, Top Democrats Swing Behind Bipartisan Virus Aid Bill

Biden, Top Democrats Swing Behind Bipartisan Virus Aid Bill

December 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-President-elect Joe Biden has swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort.

That comes as his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half.

The goal is to break a monthslong logjam and deliver much-sought aid as the tempestuous congressional session speeds to a close. The Democrats’ move is aimed at budging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who so far has been unwilling to abandon a $550 billion Senate GOP plan that has failed twice.

The new plan would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send billions to state and local governments, revive “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.

By Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

