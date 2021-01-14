You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Unveiling $1.9T Plan to Stem Virus and Steady Economy

Biden Unveiling $1.9T Plan to Stem Virus and Steady Economy

January 14, 2021

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and business struggling with the prolonged economic fallout. More than 385,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.

Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days.

The plan includes $1,400 checks for individuals, on top of $600 provided in the last COVID-19 bill.

There’s also money for a mass vaccination campaign and a major expansion of local public health efforts.

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and BILL BARROW

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 