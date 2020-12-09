You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Vows to Reopen Most Schools After 1st 100 Days On Job

December 9, 2020

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP)-Joe Biden is pledging to bring the coronavirus pandemic under enough control to open most of the nation’s schools during his first 100 days as president.

The president-elect said Tuesday that the promise is dependent on Congress providing sufficient funding to protect students, teachers and staff.

He made the comments during an event in Delaware to introduce a team of health experts that will help the new administration combat a virus that has already killed more than 285,000 Americans. Biden says, “It should be a national priority to get our kids back into school and keep them in school.”

By Will Weissert, Associated Press

