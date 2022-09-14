You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands License Plate Auction Planned

Cape and Islands License Plate Auction Planned

September 14, 2022

HYANNIS – Low-numbered Cape and Islands license plates will be auctioned off in October.

The Cape and Islands License Plate Marketing Committee recently announced that plates numbered 1 through 999 with the CP designation will be available starting on Saturday, October 22 at 6 a.m. Bidding will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

The Cape and Islands plate program has helped raised over $25 million for local business initiatives since it was launched back in 1996.

Earlier editions of the plates include the CI and IC designation.

To learn more, including how to register to bid, visit www.capeandislandsplate.com.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 