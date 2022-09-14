Cape and Islands License Plate Auction Planned

HYANNIS – Low-numbered Cape and Islands license plates will be auctioned off in October.

The Cape and Islands License Plate Marketing Committee recently announced that plates numbered 1 through 999 with the CP designation will be available starting on Saturday, October 22 at 6 a.m. Bidding will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

The Cape and Islands plate program has helped raised over $25 million for local business initiatives since it was launched back in 1996.

Earlier editions of the plates include the CI and IC designation.

To learn more, including how to register to bid, visit www.capeandislandsplate.com.