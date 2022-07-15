Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty.

The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.

The event also honors the Cape Cod Fallen 16; service members with ties to the Cape who were killed in action.

Xiarhos said that the $20 registration fees will go to the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund, a non-profit organization that supports local military and their families in need.

“Every penny goes to help a veteran or military family or young person trying to go to college. We give away every penny that we take in,” said Xiarhos.

Registration begins at 7:30, with the 35-mile ride itself kicking off at 10 am at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office and ending at the Sea Dog Restaurant.

Wristbands can be purchased ahead of time at Cycle Services in Hyannis and Baskins Ace Hardware in South Dennis.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to safely gather along the route to show their appreciation and support for the military community.

“Come out and ride or stand along the route and wave a flag, show a sign, show your love for the fallen, but even more important in a way, for those who made it home. Show your love and respect for those troops,” said Xiarhos.

The ride’s official website can be found here.