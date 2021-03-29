Free Video Services Available For Cape Cod Businesses

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod video production company “Big Tree” and CapeSpace are partnering to offer free professional video services to CapeSpace customers.

“We are excited to be offering an exclusive opportunity to create video headshots where they get to talk about their business in short 15-30 seconds clips,” said CapeSpace President Robbin Orbison.

The video shoots will be held monthly starting in April. Shoots are expected to take around 10 minutes and will follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

For many small businesses on Cape, these video services can introduce them to video aspects of marketing and content creation.

“Marketing and content for your business is like eating meals, you don’t eat a high end meal all the time, but I think you need to do that once in a while to showcase either special moments or abroad generalization of the company,” said Owner of Big Tree Manx Taiki Magyar.

Eventually CapeSpace and Big Tree Plan to open up these services to non-CapeSpace members for a fee when it is safe to do so.