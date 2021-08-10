You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Big Win for $1T Infrastructure Bill: Senate Shows It Can Act

Big Win for $1T Infrastructure Bill: Senate Shows It Can Act

August 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Passage provides momentum as it’s now headed to the House.

The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it will “do a lot of good for America.”

The Senate turns next to Biden’s bigger package, a $3.5 trillion plan with debate likely to extend into the fall.

By LISA MASCARO, The Associated Press
