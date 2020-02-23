Bill Would Help Retirement Systems Divest from Fossil Fuel

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would make it easier for retirement systems to take their money out of fossil fuel companies is making its way through Beacon Hill.

The legislation would allow independent retirement systems throughout Massachusetts to divest funds under their control from the fossil fuel industry.

The retirement systems are currently not permitted to divest from any sector without a legislative mandate.

A legislative committee this month gave the bill a favorable recommendation.

It hasn’t yet come up for a vote.

Supporters say the bill is an extension of other efforts the state is making to cut greenhouse gases.