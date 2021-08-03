You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bipartisan Bill Leaves Out Key Climate, Clean Energy Steps

Bipartisan Bill Leaves Out Key Climate, Clean Energy Steps

August 3, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The $1 trillion infrastructure bill unveiled by the Senate includes more than $150 billion to boost clean energy and promote “climate resilience.” It calls for making schools, ports and other structures better able to withstand extreme weather events such as storms and wildfires.

But the bill falls far short of President Joe Biden’s pledge to transform the nation’s heavily fossil-fuel powered economy into a clean-burning one and stop all climate-damaging emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035.

The White House says the bipartisan deal is just the first step, with a proposed $3.5 trillion, Democratic-only package following close behind.

By Matthew Daly, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


