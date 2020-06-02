Bird Activity Leads to Over Sand Vehicle Changes at North Beach

CHATHAM – Changes have been made to over-sand vehicle access at North Beach in Chatham due to an increase of bird activity.

Least tern and piping plover activity has grown recently in comparison to recent years, and symbolic fencing separating the activity of these species has been altered as a result near North Inlet.

An access corridor has been created to allow access between the front beach and bay side areas. The fencing was expanded southbound in order to delineate parking availability.

Visitors of the beach are still reminded to practice social distancing and other proper hygienic practices as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.