HYANNIS – An exhibit honoring the life and work of Ralph P. Bismore is now available at Bismore Park in Hyannis.

Along the wall of the harbormaster office, visitors can learn about the World War II veteran and how his legacy is living on to this day through local arts and more.

Bismore Park’s welcome center also features information on local arts and cultural organizations.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.