Bismore Park Marina Survey Project Begins Soon

April 5, 2022

Map of Land Surveying Areas (shaded blue). Town of Barnstable

HYANNIS – Land surveying at the Bismore Park Marina will begin the week of April 11 in Hyannis for a hydrographic survey of Hyannis Inner Harbor. 

The work will run from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday until the end of April, weather permitting. 

The data collected will inform the proposed projects related to dredging Hyannis Inner Harbor and rehabilitating the Bismore Park Marina infrastructure. 

Officials said the two projects are expected to begin construction in 2025 and will be presented to the public as part of the planning and permitting process. 

Barnstable town officials said that the work is not expected to cause any traffic delays or interfere with regular maritime activities. 

However, drivers and mariners are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling through the area during surveying times.

