Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed Joe Biden.

Bloomberg says he’s doing so to help “defeat Donald Trump.”

It’s a stunning collapse for the former New York City mayor, who had pinned his 2020 hopes on the Super Tuesday states and pumped more than $500 million from his fortune into his ultimately unsuccessful campaign.

Bloomberg announced his departure Wednesday after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday in the slate of states that account for almost one-third of the total delegates available in the Democratic nominating contest.

Some of his former Democratic rivals had coalesced around Biden as the moderate alternative to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.