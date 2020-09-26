Blue Rock Golf Course Names New Superintendent

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Blue Rock Golf Course in South Yarmouth has announced that Mark Bornas has been named the new Superintendent of the award-winning course.

Bornas has most recently served as the Assistant Golf Course Superintendent at Blue Rock since 2012.

In addition to Bornas’ tenure as Blue Rock Golf Course’s Assistant Superintendent, he has a background on Cape Cod and in Southeastern Massachusetts with top grounds-keeping positions.

Bornas previously worked at Hyannisport Club in Hyannis Port, Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston, Bay Club in Massapoisett, Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth and The Country Club at New Seabury in Mashpee.

“After spending the last eight years of my career at Blue Rock Golf Course, I am extremely excited about being promoted to Superintendent and I look forward to the challenges ahead,” said Bornas.

He holds degrees in Turfgrass Management from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture in Amherst and Plant and Soil Sciences from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Bornas is also a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and the Golf Course Superintendents Association of Cape Cod

“Mark has been a valuable member of our award-winning Blue Rock team for several years. Promoting him to Superintendent is a testament to the skill and dedication he has shown and we look forward to seeing how Mark continues to elevate the conditions at our top-rated course,” said Christian Davenport, Vice-President of Operations of The Davenport Companies, which owns Blue Rock Golf Course.

Blue Rock Golf Course has been recognized as a Top Par-3 in the country by Golf Magazine and Sports Illustrated and was voted Best Mid-Cape Golf Course by the readers of Cape Cod Life Magazine.