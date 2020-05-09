Blue Whale Sighted Off Truro’s Coast

TRURO – The Center for Coastal Studies Right Whale Aerial Surveillance team sighted a blue whale 13 nautical miles east of Truro earlier this week.

The sighting took place late afternoon on Wednesday.

These mammals, the largest animals ever known to have lived, are most commonly documented in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada.

Though they are occasionally seen off New England, the whales are usually only found in very deep waters hundreds of miles offshore.

The New England Aquarium aerial team was the most recent to document a sighting of blue whales in the area when they spotted two individuals 130 miles offshore in February.