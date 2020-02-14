Board of Selectmen Name Change to go Before Chatham Town Meeting Voters

CHATHAM – A name change for the Board of Selectmen in Chatham will go before town meeting voters again this spring.

Town meeting voters approved a non-binding resolution last spring to change the name to the Select Board.

The board recently approved moving an article to town meeting that would amend the bylaws to include the name change upon the adoption of amendments to the town’s charter.

“I’m fully supportive of changing both the bylaws and the charter,” said Selectman Dean Nicastro. “The question is whether we can do it.”

Nicastro said he would like to get the change made in 2020.

“I think we would all like to do something. It is a particularly significant year for this gender-neutral terminology,” Nicastro said.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees and protects women’s constitutional right to vote.