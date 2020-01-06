You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bolton ‘Prepared to Testify’ if Subpoenaed in Senate Trial

Bolton ‘Prepared to Testify’ if Subpoenaed in Senate Trial

January 6, 2020

Courtesy of whitehouse.gov.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton says he is “prepared to testify” if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial.

In a statement Monday, Bolton, who left the White House in September, said that he has weighed the issues of executive privilege and “concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses in the trial, though Democrats are pressing to hear from Bolton and others who did not appear before the House’s inquiry.

