Boston Marathon Postponed Until Sept. 14 Amid Virus Concerns

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Athletic Association’s decision comes as premier sporting events worldwide are being canceled or postponed to help contain the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The marathon is the planet’s most celebrated footrace, but officials had become increasingly preoccupied with the health of the 31,000 registered runners and the estimated 1 million spectators who line the course, giving hand slaps, high fives and even kisses to the athletes as they pass by.

The 124th running of the Boston race had been scheduled for April 20.