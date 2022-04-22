You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boston Officials Recommend Wearing Masks Indoors Again

April 22, 2022

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston health officials are recommending that people wear masks indoors again because of an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The Boston Public Health Commission said Thursday that people should take precautions, citing a 65% increase in cases and a slow rise in hospitalizations.

The number of COVID deaths statewide has been on the decline since January and is far from the peaks earlier in the pandemic.

The commission said it was renewing its recommendation that masks be worn in indoor public settings, including public transit and transportation hubs, government buildings, and crowded indoor venues.

The Associated Press

