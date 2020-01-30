Boston Symphony Cancels Asia Tour amid China Virus Outbreak

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Symphony Orchestra has cancelled its coming tour of Asia amid concerns about the deadly virus in China.

Andris Nelsons, the orchestra’s music director, said Thursday that the decision was made out of concern for the “health and well-being” of its musicians.

The orchestra had been scheduled to go on a four-city tour that included Seoul in South Korea, Taipei in Taiwan and Shanghai and Hong Kong in China from Feb. 6 to 16.

Mark Volpe, the orchestra’s CEO and president, said the orchestra decided to scrap the entire tour after organizers in China cancelled the Shanghai performance.