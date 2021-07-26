You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Announces Sewer User Fee Decrease

July 26, 2021

BOURNE – A $24 decrease will be applied to sewer user fees in Bourne as a result of a subsidy from the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund.

The subsidy allots over $1 million towards items such as sewer maintenance and upkeep.

The decrease was announced during a meeting of the Bourne Board of Sewer Commissioners.

It will be applied to what was initially supposed to be a $500 increase in fees.

Through shifting the budget, the $500 increase was brought down to a $283 increase in fees.

With the new funding, the fee increase amounts to about $259.  

A $1.3 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022 was approved for the sewer department by residents at the town meeting in May.

Though the subsidy was announced last spring, town officials were not yet sure how the money would be used.

Town officials are now looking to the sewer system to see what items need replacement and maintenance.

