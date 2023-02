BOURNE – The Town of Bourne recently announced that yard sale permits for its residents will now be available online on the town’s website.

The town defines yard, garage, and barn sales as the sale or offer of ten or more items of personal property at any one residential premise at any time.

Those interested in obtaining a permit application can do so by clicking here and selecting “Selectboard/Administration” in the department menu and then “Yard Sale Permits” to start the application.